VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will host a special 90-minute Zoom Lunch & Learn with Craig Harris, who presents “Songs of Freedom.” The meeting will be held online at noon on Friday, July 2. This program will be recorded for anyone who can’t make the live event.
Learn about music’s role in union organizing, war protesting, demanding civil rights and protecting the environment.
Harris is a musician, teacher, author, photographer, and host of a weekly radio show on Bluegrass Country (bluegrasscountry.org). Harris is the author of “Crossing Borders: My Journey in Music,” the memoir of Max Baca of the Grammy-winning Los Texmaniacs (May 2021); “Bluegrass, Newgrass, Old-time and Americana Music” (2018); “The Band: Pioneers of Americana Music” (2014/2017); “Heartbeat, Warble, and the Electric Powwow: American Indian Music” (2016); and “The New Folk Music” (1993). Having played percussion for C.J. Chenier, Greg Brown, Jonathan Edwards, Rod MacDonald, Melanie, Merl Saunders, Rick Danko (The Band), and Los Texmaniacs, he is a member of the Gaea Star Band (with whom he’s co-hosted the syndicated Gaea Crystal Radio Hour since 2014) and an Americana group, Two Day Jeans. After teaching music in public/charter schools for more than a quarter of a century, Harris launched the Drum Away the Blues program in 2009. Since then, he’s presented multimedia programs on Indigenous music, America’s musical roots, Woodstock’s 50th anniversary, and rock and roll in libraries in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida.
Register online at bit.ly/vplsongs to access the free program on Zoom, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library.
If you have any questions, email Rachelle at rachelle.langdon@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion.
