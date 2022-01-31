The Yankton Community Library will be hosting several exciting Thursday afternoon programs in February for kids in grades K-5.
LEGO Club is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 3:45 p.m. The library provides the LEGOs and kids provide the imagination and engineering ability. LEGO Club is open to all ages with DUPLOs available for preschoolers. Their creations will be displayed in the library throughout the month.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 3:45 p.m. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, participants will be making Valentines with a solution that is invisible until activated, revealing a secret message.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, is the library’s after-school movie. They will be watching “Clifford” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 37 minutes). The movie will start at 3:45 p.m.
The craft this month is officially out of this world: Come to the library on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 3:45 p.m. to create some Baby Yoda-themed crafts.
No registration is needed, and all programs are free of charge. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.