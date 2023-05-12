BROOKINGS — FFA members are preparing for agriculture careers, learning the role agriculture plays in feeding and clothing the world, and looking for opportunities to grow the industry. FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector, and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.
One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. It is a source of pride and students look forward to the state-level events each year to determine who will represent South Dakota at the national level in the fall. This year 2,500 South Dakota FFA members competed in 15 Career Development Events at the State FFA Convention.
• Floriculture — Awards and travel scholarships are sponsored by Dr. David Graper, Kari Rogers, and Gettysburg FFA: 3rd — Scotland; Top Individuals: 3rd — Claire Hofer, Freeman
• Food Science and Technology — Awards sponsored by Valley Queen Cheese and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dan and Sheri Kahnke, Agropur Inc-Cheese and Whey Products: 3rd — Menno
• Horse Evaluation — Awards sponsored by K Bar J Leather Company, and team travel scholarships are sponsored by Rodney Yost Horsemanship and K Bar J Leather Company. Top Individuals: 2nd — Elle Goehring, Parkston; 3. Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City
• Livestock Evaluation — Awards sponsored by SD Pork Producers Council and the team travel scholarships are sponsored by Dakotaland Feeds, Inc. of Huron, Beef Logic, Dr. Travis Hoffman and Kimball Livestock Exchange, LLC: 3rd — Parker; Top Individuals: 3rd — Cash Voegele, Parker
• Poultry — Awards sponsored by the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Salem Veterinary Service, and SD Poultry Industries Association: 3rd — Parkston
• Veterinary Science — Awards sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM and Alice Harty, DVM. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Susan A. Stoterau, DVM; Alice Harty, DVM; and the Salem Veterinary Service. Top Individuals: 1st — Ava Andersen, Freeman
