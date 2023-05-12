BROOKINGS — FFA members are preparing for agriculture careers, learning the role agriculture plays in feeding and clothing the world, and looking for opportunities to grow the industry. FFA’s Career Development Events are built around ag industry careers, expose members to many of the opportunities and needs in the agriculture sector, and enable them to develop and refine their abilities to critically evaluate, effectively communicate and ultimately, succeed in future careers.

One of the hallmarks of agricultural education and the FFA is the opportunity to showcase skills learned in classrooms and spotlighted through competitive events. It is a source of pride and students look forward to the state-level events each year to determine who will represent South Dakota at the national level in the fall. This year 2,500 South Dakota FFA members competed in 15 Career Development Events at the State FFA Convention.

