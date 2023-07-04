ESG

The eight-member Nebraska Investment Council has been studying the issue of “environmental, social and governance” investing for at least a year. In February, it heard presentations about shifting some of its investments away from Blackrock, a firm that has advocated for consideration of ESG issues.

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Investment Council, in response to concerns about so-called “environmental, social and governance” (ESG) investing, is taking more control over its voting on shareholder issues.

At a meeting in June, the council — which manages $40 billion in state retirement and trust funds — authorized the hiring of a third-party “proxy service provider” to cast proxy votes on behalf of the state.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.