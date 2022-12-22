PIERRE — Since last week’s winter storms, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has provided direct assistance to South Dakota’s tribes.

“Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to discuss needs and resource requests that resulted from this storm,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “The partnerships that we have with other agencies helped us act quickly and deploy resources to assist the tribes and their residents.”

