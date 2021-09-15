An Artistic Soul

Four decades ago, Yankton High School speech teacher Paul Harens knew young Scott Luken held a burning passion for art.
“When Scott was a freshman, his final speech was on cartooning. He stood in front of the class and did it step by step. He had such a visual way of helping you imagine it,” said Harens, now retired.
“Scott was interested in art even when he went to Sacred Heart School (as an elementary student). One of the nuns at the school heard him talking about his interest, so she encouraged and worked with him.”
Luken viewed his artistic talent as a way to create a more beautiful world. But, rather than focus on just his work, he encouraged others to pursue their artistic visions, even if they didn’t realize their own abilities.
“When Scott was in high school, he went down to Sacred Heart and gave art classes there,” Harens said. “He continued (promoting other artists) his entire life.”
Luken received national recognition for his art, particularly his sculptures which usually contained intricate features. He won Best of Show at numerous events and was selected for a permanent exhibit at a prestigious world venue.
A lifelong Yankton resident, he worked as art director for his father’s Luken Memorials until opening Scott Luken Sculpture Studio & Gallery early this year. The gallery provided a place to pursue his sculpture work and to feature other artists he admired.
But in the midst of his new ventures, Luken’s life was cut short. He passed away unexpectedly Thursday (Sept. 9) at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls at age 52.
The City of Yankton has declared Sept. 17, his birthday, as Scott Luken Day.
His death shocked the Yankton community and beyond, as evidenced by the Facebook posts about his impact on numerous lives. Even after his passing, his work continued through others.
Luken and other sculptors from across the nation formed the School of Hard Rocks to teach and encourage current and aspiring sculptors. He had been involved with the project for many years and felt a deep connection to it.
Last weekend, he was hosting School of Hard Rocks in Yankton. During the intensive course, sculptors from across the nation learned from leading artists, such as Luken, in an atmosphere of learning and fun.
As they gathered last weekend, the sculptors were shocked to learn of Luken’s sudden death. However, they continued their work as a tribute and celebration of his life.
At the end of the weekend, the participants displayed their sculptures. In addition, they presented Scott’s wife, Angie, and their daughter, Hailey, with a “Best in Show” award for Scott’s contribution to making the sculpture school possible and for his body of work over the years.
Luken’s art touched lives in many ways, starting with his headstone creations for his father’s memorial business, Harens said.
One family sought a tombstone with mountains to honor their late son who had lived in Denver at the time. Another time, he received a national award for creating a tombstone with a three-dimensional eagle emerging from the stone. The designs reflected the deceased’s life and comforted the family.
Luken could take any concept and make it a reality, often without needing a sketch or photo as a guide, Harens said.
“Scott did 98% of his work out of his head, without needing to look at anything,” the former teacher said. “People were astounded how he did it. Folks would give him a rough idea, and he took it and made something remarkable.”
Luken continued to support other artists, such as an 85-year-old Yankton man who was a wood carver and took up sculpting at Luken’s encouragement.
“Scott was coming into his prime in the last year and a half,” Harens said.
REMEMBERING THE MAN
Friends and neighbors recalled Luken’s giving, fun-loving spirit that touched all aspects of life.
Terry and Cheryl Winter lived across the street from Scott and Angie Luken for more than 25 years. “It’s impossible to put into words what their care and love — and adventure and art — have meant to us,” Terry said.
Cheryl organized the Scott Luken Memorial GoFundMe page, which will cover funeral and other expenses for his wife and daughter. The fund has surpassed $19,000.
Terry’s first strong memory of Scott came when they both attended a fundraiser for Tiffany Dutcher, a girl fighting an aggressive cancer. Scott had brought a number of his art objects to be auctioned off in Tiffany’s behalf.
“(Luken) saw me and showed me several remarkable old movie posters that he had collected. He knew that I taught a film class and thought I might be interested. He was right, and I brought the posters,” Winter said. “This by itself was hardly remarkable, but it set in my mind the pattern for this artistic young man who always viewed art as a gift to others.”
The gift would touch others in many ways, whether they found his art as aesthetically enriching or learned from his example to pursue their own dreams, Winter said.
In addition, Luken provided a gift of generosity for Dutcher and countless others, he said.
“Scott’s life was a gift — way too short, but maybe too bright to burn as long as we would have wished,” Winter said. “Still, I will always be thankful for its shine for the rest of my life.”
Another friend, Dennis Menke, viewed Luken as a mentor to him and everyone else in the art community. “Scott always gave of himself more than he ever asked from anyone else,” Menke said.
Menke enjoyed traveling with the Lukens and their other friends. The groups would look at architecture and attend various art shows, art fairs and sculpture showings.
One of the Menke’s favorite times to see Scott came at the Loveland (Colorado) Sculpture Show, one of the largest sculpture exhibits in the nation.
“The first year Scott got into this juried art show, he was a little discouraged because of the slow sales of his pieces. But once the art judging committee met, they chose one of Scott’s largest pieces to be displayed permanently in this world-renowned sculpture garden,” Menke said.
“Scott knew that day that he had become a great sculptor, and it was wonderful to see his dream becoming reality.”
Luken brought out the best in everyone and made life enjoyable, Menke said.
“I will always remember all of the times that Scott made me laugh at myself; his humor was infectious,” Menke said. “I am going to miss my friend, Scott, more than anyone will ever know. Yankton will likely not have such a talented favorite son for a very long time.”
Another friend, Jeff Johnson, recalled favorite memories spent fishing together in the Black Hills.
“We both loved to fly fish. We would go to Deerfield Lake and spend three to five days away,” Johnson said. “Really, it was however much time we could get away from our obligations back home. We would fish from sunup to sundown, the whole time.”
Such memories will remain special, Johnson said. “(Luken) was an amazing person who I was lucky enough to call friend,” he said.
SERVING OTHERS
Luken served on many artistic boards in the Yankton community, including a long tenure on the Yankton Area Arts Association (YAAA) board where he served as president.
He contributed numerous sculptures to the Yankton Riverwalk display and also the dramatic fountain on the corner of Fourth and Broadway for Yankton residents and visitors to enjoy.
In addition, he created monuments honoring the Yankton Police Department’s deceased canine members. He has also created memorial monuments commemorating historical figures, such as Jack McCall, and events, such as World War II and its veterans.
Luken was honored with numerous Best of Show awards for his sculptures and was inducted into the YHS Fine Arts Hall of Fame.
He donated sculpture pieces to many nonprofit organization fundraisers. In addition, he volunteered his time and talent to teach art to the youth of the area. Also, he volunteered his time and design talent to the Dakota Dance productions of the “Nutcracker.”
He was also a longtime contributing sculptor to the Yankton Riverboat Days Art Festival, as both a contributing artist and a juror for artist selection.
Also, he served as president of the Connecting Artists organization, which brought together artisans for mutual support and critique of their work.
Luken gave freely to others, according to YAAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry.
“I’m not sure what I could possibly say about Scott Luken that would truly capture what an extraordinary loss this is to the arts community in Yankton,” she said.
“Scott was generous of his time and his talent. He was encouraging and creative. He was always willing to lend a hand or offer perspective and suggestions. He was deeply and genuinely kind.”
To contribute to the GoFundMe account, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/scott-luken-memorial-fund.
Memorials can also be directed to: The Scott Luken Memorial Fund at First Dakota National Bank at: 225 Cedar Street, Yankton, SD 57078; or to the Yankton Area Arts at 508 Douglas Avenue, Yankton, SD 57078.
