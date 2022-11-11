SIOUX FALLS — Quinn Cannon, MD, has joined Sanford Vermillion Clinic as a family medicine provider and has started seeing patients. He offers care to the whole family through adult wellness exams, well child exams and immunizations. Some of his specialties include dermatologic procedures, acne, ADHD, depression, joint injections and surgical obstetrics.
Cannon is a graduate of the University of Utah School of Medicine and furthered his experience with his residency at McKay-Dee Family Practice in Ogden, Utah, which is just north of Salt Lake City. He has also served on medical mission trips to Haiti and El Salvador. In his free time, Cannon enjoys hiking, working on cars, and doing anything outdoors with his family.
