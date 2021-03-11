The American Legion Auxiliary of Yankton Roy Anderson Unit 12 will hold their meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 517 Douglas Ave., Yankton.
Also, the three District 18 legislators will be speaking at 7:30 p.m. All American Legion members are invited to attend the meeting at 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held in honor of American Legion’s 100th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.