PIERRE — The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, along with Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office of Economic Development, hosts this annual competition to foster and reward the entrepreneurial spirit in South Dakotans who vie for prize money to launch their business idea.
South Dakota residents who have a new business idea are encouraged to enter the Giant Vision Business Competition for a chance to win up to $20,000. South Dakota college/university/technical school students, can enter the Giant Vision Student Competition and compete for a top prize of $5,000.
Giant Vision is open to all South Dakotans with new ideas they believe would benefit from the review and analysis process of the competition while vying for funds to assist their start up. In addition to cash awards, the competition will bring people with new business ideas together with judges and other invited guests who have business development experience and those who have the capacity to make venture investments.
The redesigned website www.southdakotagiantvision.com provides the requirements for applying and offers information on assistance available from organizations throughout the state. New this year is the addition of the FAST Launch Business Boot Camp, presented by South Dakota Biotech and South Dakota EPSCoR, designed to assist South Dakota entrepreneurs and small businesses with beginning and expanding their business through the Giant Vision Competition and SBIR/STTR funding.
Application deadlines are Feb. 25 for the student competition and March 4 for the open event. The final event competition is set for Thursday, April 14 in Sioux Falls.
The Governor’s Giant Vision competition is hosted by the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has been supported financially by the following: Gov. Kristi Noem’s Office of Economic Development; Black Hills Energy; Christiansen Land & Cattle Ltd.; Dacotah Bank; First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard; MidAmerican Energy; Valley Queen Cheese Factory; Wheeler Manufacturing; and Xcel Energy. The Student Competition sponsors are Governor Noem’s Office of Economic Development; Citibank, N.A.; and South Dakota EPSCoR.
The Giant Vision Program is chaired by Brad Wheeler, Wheeler Manufacturing, Lemmon, and former South Dakota Chamber Board Chair.
