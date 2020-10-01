South Dakota recorded 13 new deaths and 747 new infections related to COVID-19 Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in both categories.
Locally, new deaths were recorded in Clay, Union and Turner counties. Other deaths were recorded in Beadle, Bennett (2), Brule, Codington, Custer, Haakon, Hanson, Minnehaha and Tripp counties.
In regards to infections, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said during a media briefing that 245 cases which had not been logged into the system “a couple days” earlier were added to Thursday’s report. However, the 502 new cases would be the second largest one-day increase the state has seen to date. The largest was 579 cases recorded last Saturday.
The state recorded 506 new recoveries, which was also a new single-day high.
Other statewide information was not immediately available on the Department of Health website.
Also Thursday, the University of South Dakota’s online portal reported 18 active cases (17 students, 1 staff), down from 21 on Wednesday. There were 82 people in quarantine (-6), including nine on campus (-4).
Late Wednesday, Mount Marty University’s online portal reported six active cases (5 students, 1 staff), down five from Tuesday.
Also, Yankton High School’s volleyball game at Harrisburg, slated Thursday, was postponed due to “several people in the Yankton High School Volleyball program exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” according to a press release from Yankton School District Activities Director Ryan Mors. No make-up date has been determined.
In Nebraska, 520 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday.
Locally, Knox County reported five new infections (181 overall), Dixon County recorded three new positive tests (95) and Cedar County saw two new cases (89).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 478.
Other statistics reported by DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 45,564 (+520);
• Active Cases — 11,724 (+356);
• Recoveries — 33,362 (+164);
• Hospitalizations — 2,349 ever hospitalized (+34); 226 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 624,954 (+6,874); 459,845 individuals tested (+3,902).
