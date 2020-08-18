PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) have announced a new Compliance Incentive Program to encourage tank owners to comply with the new federal petroleum underground storage tank (UST) regulations. The deadline for compliance is Oct. 13, 2021.
Petroleum releases can be discovered during tank system upgrades. The Compliance Incentive Program allows eligible tank owners with a suspected release who have achieved early compliance with the new regulations to receive a free initial site investigation to determine if a petroleum release has occurred and if additional risk assessment is necessary. Access to a free initial assessment encourages owners to upgrade prior to the 2021 deadline.
“Fuel stations are critical infrastructure that play a key role in maintaining South Dakota’s agriculture and tourism economies,” said DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “This program helps tank owners get and stay in compliance which is better for their business and the environment.”
The program is funded by the Petroleum Release Compensation Fund and will be available to the first two-hundred eligible tank systems, or as funding allows. Eligibility requirements include:
• The petroleum tanks must be part of a regulated UST system;
• Prior to July 1, 2021, the system must be in full compliance with the UST regulations;
• While in the process of meeting the new UST regulations any suspected release must be reported to DENR;
• Tank owners must document what parts of the tank system have a suspected release or have failed tightness or leak tests while coming into compliance.
Interested parties must submit an application documenting early compliance with the new tank regulations to DENR by June 30, 2021; with eligible applications being considered on a first come, first serve basis. Applications can be found on DENR’s website at https://denr.sd.gov/dfta/prcf/ComplianceIncentiveProgram.aspx.
The Petroleum Release Compensation Fund is a state-operated program that provides financial assistance to tank owners for cleanup of petroleum releases. The fund was established in 1988 and is funded by a per gallon tank inspection fee.
