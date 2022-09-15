BURKE — Citizens Against Missouri River Pump Storage Project (CAMRPS) will be holding a public meeting in Burke at the Burke Auditorium on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend who is interested in learning more about this project and its impact on the Missouri River at Lake Francis Case.
