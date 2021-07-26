LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is relocating the Lincoln DHHS Vital Records Office from the Gold’s Building, located at 1050 N Street, to the Nebraska State Office Building, 301 Centennial Mall South (first floor), Lincoln, NE 68509, on Aug. 2, 2021.
The Lincoln office will continue to operate this week with no disruption of services. DHHS teammates will be available at the Gold’s location until noon Friday, July 30. The phone number, 402-471-2871, will remain the same.
For more information on the services provided, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Vital-Records-Service-Options.aspx.
