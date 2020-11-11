An anonymous donor has issued a challenge match opportunity in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton’s endowment fund. That donor has challenged the Yankton community to raise $2 million for the Boys & Girls Club endowment by Dec. 31 of this year. The donor will then match $2 million raised by the Yankton community for the endowment fund with $3 million for a total of $5 million. The Boys & Girls Club has already raised $1.2 million and is appealing to the community to help meet their $2 million goal by the end of 2020.
According to Koty Frick, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, “This year we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our Club kids, and we need your help to make their dreams a reality. This is a big goal, but we have seen Yankton generosity time and time again and know you can do this! You can build our kids’ dreams!”
Multi-year pledges can count toward this match opportunity. If the goal is met, $5 million will be added to the Club’s endowment fund, and returns are projected to support 20% of the Boys & Girls Club of Yankton’s operating costs by 2026.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Lease says, “We are grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime match opportunity and hope you will consider making a life-long impact for the youth of Yankton and the Yankton community by contributing to our 2020 Endowment Match. Your pledge today will continue to build great futures in Yankton for decades to come. This gift will mean $5 million to our endowment, which will mean returns of an additional $200,000 a year for our kids for forever. We are on our way to our goal and to changing the lives of our youth forever, but we need your help today!”
To take advantage of this match opportunity, please complete a pledge card and mail to the Club at Boys & Girls Club of Yankton, 2008 Mulberry Street, Yankton, SD 57078 by Dec. 15, or call Chief Development Officer Nicole Biever at (605) 695-7928.
