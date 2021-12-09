BROOKINGS — Through its longstanding Speakers Bureau, the South Dakota Humanities Council offers discussion leaders for humanities organizations around the state. SDHC scholars conduct inexpensive and informative discussions around a variety of topics, including the One Book South Dakota.
Now the youngest South Dakotans can take part, too. SDHC has expanded the Speakers Bureau program to offer Young Readers One Book discussion leaders.
An extension of the established and successful South Dakota Festival of Books and One Book South Dakota programs, SDHC launched the Young Readers Initiative in 2014 to excite children about books and, in turn, prevent the common problem of summer reading loss.
The addition of Young Readers One Book scholars further broadens the appeal of SDHC’s Speakers Bureau, which offers a depth of topics that groups across South Dakota can bring to their communities. SDHC supports nearly 150 Speakers Bureau events annually across a range of humanities-related subjects. By filling out a simple form and submitting an application fee, organizations can host a speaker to discuss history, politics, regional issues and now, the Young Readers One Book.
“We have measured and witnessed firsthand the impact of the Young Readers Festival on our youth, whose exposure to books and their authors and illustrators not only sparks excitement during the events but also encourages them to read and write more going forward,” said Festival of Books Director Jennifer Widman.
“It was logical to extend our Speakers Bureau program to offer these experiences beyond the once-per-year offerings of the Young Readers Festival.”
2022 YOUNG READERS SCHOLARS
The following speakers are now available to discuss the 2021 Young Readers One Book, “Imagine/Imagina,” written by Juan Felipe Herrera and illustrated by Lauren Castillo:
• Kiera Ball, Aberdeen;
• Molly Barari, Rapid City;
• Lawrence Diggs, Roslyn;
• Anne Dilenschneider, Sioux Falls;
• Kate Meadows, Rapid City;
• Sandra Kern Mollman, Vermillion;
• Jean Patrick, Mitchell.
Visit sdhumanities.org to apply to host one of the speakers.
