As part of its own mission to help students successfully navigate college, a Mount Marty University (MMU) is offering free mental-health counseling in Spanish to native Spanish speakers in the community.
As of last week, Mount Marty University’s free Spanish-language counseling session began at the United Way in Yankton, 920 Broadway Ave., Suite #1.
Counseling sessions are available Thursday’s, in 30-minute time slots, from 1-4:30 p.m.
Since August, Spanish counselor-in-training Tanya Suarez, a University of South Dakota (USD) student from Ecuador, has been providing on-campus counseling to MMU’s Spanish-speaking students. Now, her services are being extended to native Spanish speakers in the Yankton community, who might not otherwise be able to receive mental health services, MMU Director Of College Counseling and Certified Counselor Keley Smith-Keller told the Press & Dakotan.
“There are a couple of reasons we’re doing this. Part of the mission of Mount Marty are the four pillars of the institution, and ‘community’ and ‘hospitality’ are two of those pillars,” she said. “Also, part of our strategic plan is rural health care, so under that big umbrella, we are doing outreach, because we have the capacity to do it.”
Also, Smith-Keller said Suarez is a talented person and would benefit educationally by working with both students and non-students. The pressures facing college students are typically different than those facing adults, she said.
“We have a few students on campus who speak Spanish but we’d certainly like to serve more people who have Spanish as their first language, people who fall through the cracks because they are single, don’t have families or are not eligible for resources that might normally be available to new immigrants,” Smith-Keller said.
To complete her master’s degree in psychology, Suarez must complete a year-long internship, which she is doing through MMU.
“Any professional program where you’re credentialed or licensed, whether it’s clinical psychology, education, nursing or counseling, requires a practicum or internship experience where you put so many hours in the field, and counseling is no different,” Smith-Keller said. “You have to have at least 600 hours in the field, in addition to the skills that you
In Ecuador, Suarez worked for years as a psychologist at a university in student services. However, U.S. law requires re-credentialing of certain degrees from foreign universities, including psychology, she said.
“In Ecuador, I did orientation, counseling of students, working with (people) with learning disabilities and recruiting for the navy,” Suarez told the Press & Dakotan. “(At MMU), I was expecting the types of issues people were having because college students (everywhere) are almost the same.”
Though there are specialties that might have been a better fit for Suarez’s previous experience, she decided to specialize in counseling and mental health, a two-year program that is typically more relationship-oriented than clinical psychology, Smith-Keller said.
“Our (approach) is solution-focused brief therapy, which is a model that really looks at solution finding. It’s not long-term psychoanalysis,” she said. “It’s an approach that’s pretty pragmatic and focuses on the client’s strengths in finding solutions.”
In that setting, it is the counselor’s job to tap into what the client is already doing well that could help with whatever challenge they might be facing, Smith-Keller said.
Students typically seek counseling for anxiety, depression and eating disorders, while some just need help adjusting, Suarez said.
“They are awesome people, they have many skills, but they need some help sometimes,” she said.
Receiving counseling in one’s native language can be more helpful because the ability to talk about pain is sometimes expressed culturally and doesn’t translate well, Smith-Keller said.
“I watch students speak Spanish with Tanya and I can see them soften up a little bit,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Ah, I can feel free to express myself in the language that I learned and grew up with first.'"
To set up an appointment, email tanya.suarez@mountmarty.edu or keley.smith-keller@mountmarty.edu.
