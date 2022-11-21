Reaching Out
Mount Marty University Student Counselor Keley Smith-Keller (left) and University of South Dakota student and counselor-in-training Tanya Suarez, a native of Ecuador, prepare to offer the first Spanish-language community counseling session at Yankton’s United Way building last week.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

As part of its own mission to help students successfully navigate college, a Mount Marty University (MMU) is offering free mental-health counseling in Spanish to native Spanish speakers in the community.

As of last week, Mount Marty University’s free Spanish-language counseling session began at the United Way in Yankton, 920 Broadway Ave., Suite #1.

