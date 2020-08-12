100 Years Ago
Friday, August 13, 1920
• The Dakota National Bank will be closed all day tomorrow on account of the funeral of President F.C. Danforth.
• The Meridian Highway Bridge Company will hold an informal meeting of its stock holders and others in Yankton in the new Yankton County Breeders Association Building, on Wednesday Aug. 25, at 11 a.m.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 13, 1945
• Light rain this morning, while it halted threshing operations, was a timely aid to the corn crop in this vicinity. Corn is now in the earing stage and although it was from ten days to two weeks late in the planting and early growth, it made marked advance during the later period of hot weather.
• Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Murphy of Vermillion are anxiously awaiting more definite word about their son T-5 John Murphy. First declared missing in action, Cpl. Murphy was later reported to be a German prisoner of war. Mr. and Mrs. Murphy received cards from their son saying that he was well and asking them not to worry. However, a war department telegram came stating he had been killed. A letter from the Red Cross said that their son was well and would be home soon. There was another man in his group named John Murphy, believed to be the cause of the mix-up.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 13, 1970
• Fishing has improved across the state this week, according to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Conservation office.
• Yankton hosts the 1970 version of the South Dakota Association A.A.U. Swimming Championship this weekend at Memorial Pool with Preliminary events beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday morning and Sunday’s splashing commencing at 10 a.m. Rapid City YMCA will be back to defend its large team and Ellsworth Air Force Base will be on hand to fight off challengers to its 1969 small team title.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 13, 1995
• Lewis and Clark Playhouse Children’s Theater Director Amy Miner and her young assistant directors Haley Piper and Derek Hisek have the challenge of harnessing the almost volcanic energy of 31 children ages five to 14 into a summer theater offering. From this boundless energy they hope to shape a play about wild things and have a lot of fun along the way.
• While the Doobie Brothers belted out their hit “Jesus is Just All Right (With Me)” during Wednesday’s grandstand show at the Sioux Empire Fair, it was quickly apparent the Doobies are just all right with their fans, too.
