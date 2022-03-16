The following marriage licenses were issued by Yankton County during February 2022:
Toby Henson, 48, and Lisa Wubben, 49, both of Paulina, Iowa, married February 3, 2022.
Aldo Villafuerte Medina, 22, and Joanie Schultz, 19, both of Yankton, married February 19, 2022.
Darrel Denney, 34, and Carol Brandt, 30, both of Niobrara, Nebraska, married February 22, 2022.
Kyle Goodmanson, 45, and Michelle Schultz, 47, both of Yankton, married February 22, 2022.
Steven Reynolds, 49, and Jennifer Van Duysen, 35, both of Springfield, married February 22, 2022.
Derrick Thin Elk, 32, and Jordon Whipple, 28, both of Lake Andes, married February 24, 2022.
Jose Martinez, 35, and Amanda Davis, 39, both of Yankton, married February 26, 2022.
