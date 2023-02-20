While the small cabins are popular at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton, they are also showing their age, Shane Bertsch noted.
Lewis and Clark became the first South Dakota state park to receive the cabins more than 30 years ago, said Bertsch, district park supervisor for Game Fish and Parks (GFP). Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) inmates at Springfield originally built the cabins and continue the construction.
The original cabins slept four and measured 12 feet by 12 feet with a four-foot front porch. The current cabins measure 12 feet by 16 feet and sleep five.
The original cabins were replaced about a decade ago, but even the newer ones from around 1995 need repairs, Bertsch said.
“We have 33 cabins in our park district, 34 if you count Clay County. The problem is that they’re all about the same age,” he said. “We aren’t doing replacements, but we’re doing a lot of rehab.”
Bertsch wasn’t the only GFP official facing the same situation. Cabins across the state need repairs and rehabilitation. The inmate-built cabins provide a great benefit, but material costs have gone up, and cabins can’t be quickly replaced.
At the same time, a number of GFP employees need training on skills for maintaining cabins and other major park work, Bertsch said.
“The cabins have electricity, heating and cooling. We need replacement and maintenance work on the sides and roofing,” he said. “But we also have needs throughout the park. Everyone has electrical things they deal with. The grounds and landscaping are a continual thing. You have plumbing issues. We have 25 bathroom buildings in my park district, and we have to maintain the sewer sanitation systems, the lift stations and all that stuff.”
In 2020, he came up with an idea: contract with the Regional Technical Education Center (RTEC) in Yankton, which specializes in skill training for both employees and students.
Bertsch and then-RTEC General Manager Chauntel Wright developed a curriculum. The hands-on program was divided into two one-week courses — introductory and advanced — with GFP park managers and park maintenance personnel from across the state coming to Yankton.
“I had worked with Chauntel and knew what RTEC offered for training. I approached her in March 2020, at the start of the (COVID-19) pandemic, which was a real challenge that we had to consider,” he said. “We started the actual training in 2021. If somebody wanted to wear a mask, we gave them that option.”
MOVING FORWARD
The program worked so well that it has recently completed its third year. Generally, a park staff member doesn’t attend both courses in the same year.
“Our regional managers submit names for the RTEC classes,” Bertsch said. “We have more people who want to take it than there are slots, so we pare it down to 16 a session.”
Current RTEC President Monte Gulick said the GFP program works differently than the usual classes offered at the Yankton site.
“RTEC has offered the training all three years, and it’s exciting for us,” he said. “We offer customized training, but this (GFP) is a different clientele for us. These are people already in their career and gaining new skills for their current employer.”
The GFP courses come at an ideal time, as RTEC usually sees less activity in late January and early February, Gulick said. Unlike the usual one instructor teaching a class one skill, the GFP program tackles a broad range of skills, he added.
“Most of our classes are two days a week for four hours a day. Here, we were working with eight-hour days for four or five days a week,” he said. “We used a wide variety of instructors for the Game, Fish and Parks project. We worked together to find the instructors we wanted to cover training for electrical, welding, plumbing, small engines and construction.”
For Bertsch, the late winter schedule works best for the GFP staff members.
“We can’t really take a week in the summer when everything is going full bore. The best time to do the training is right now,” he said. “It’s not the dead of winter and it’s not quite spring. We’ve got a window here, and we have decent days when we can work outside.”
A special instructor worked with the siding and roofing courses for the cabins, Bertsch said. “Al Mudder, who is in charge of construction (programs) at the (Springfield) prison, came over and we had him the whole first day, which was really good,” he said.
Last year, the RTEC courses took advantage of unseasonably mild weather to work outdoors. This year, organizers knew the harsh winter would require them to find adequate indoor facilities.
The real challenge came in finding an available place for storing two cabins from the West Whitlock Recreation Area near Gettysburg. The plan called for re-siding and other rehab work on the cabins, with the finished products headed for Newton Hills State Park near Canton.
The Lewis and Clark Marina operators west of Yankton, provided their shed, which contained adequate room, Gulick said.
“We completed two cabins during the week,” he said. “We were very fortunate that the marina allowed us to use their shed.”
REAPING BENEFITS
The partnership between GFP and RTEC will reap benefits for years to come, Bertsch predicted.
“Our focus in the state parks during the next few years is maintenance and finishing upgrades, and cabins are one of the big things,” he said. “It’s not only the cabins but also the cabin decks that are showing wear after 20 or 30 years. They don’t last forever.”
Bertsch noted four of his full-time employees took the recent courses, two at the entry level and two at the advanced level.
While he appreciates working with a facility in his backyard, Bertsch noted the benefits for those who travel longer distances.
“If you have someone from Custer (across the state), it’s quite a ways for just a day or two. It’s more worthwhile if they’re here for a week,” he said. “We worked two days with construction and really appreciate the marina letting us use their storage shed. The third morning, we did electrical training for four hours and then welding for four hours. On the final day, we do plumbing for three hours and diesel engine for an hour. Then we’ll turn them loose so they can get back home, especially if they have several hours of driving.”
After each week’s course, RTEC and GFP collects an evaluation from participants and tweaks the curriculum for the following year. One year, the program included customer service. Now, the training includes horticulture and landscaping.
“When they arrived the first day, (the GFP employees) were really eager,” Gulick said. “They got to know each other, and things really progressed during the week. Everyone helps out and works together.”
Bertsch agreed, noting the camaraderie built throughout the week that will continue after they return home. In addition, the GFP staff members are learning skills such as electrical safety and equipment maintenance that will prove valuable.
Besides learning new skills, the participants showed a pride and confidence upon completing the course, Gulick said. “They really enjoyed the hands-on work and getting things accomplished,” he said.
Both GFP and RTEC have indicated they want the arrangement to continue.
“I’m happy with the experience,” Bertsch said. “I would like to see Monte continue building on this.”
