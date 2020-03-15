100 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 16, 1920
• Mgr. Bouska, one of the most prominent of the Catholic clergymen of this part of the state, had a narrow escape from drowning while crossing the Missouri river between Running Water and Niobrara. He was crossing the ice on foot when the ice, weakened by the warm weather, suddenly gave way and he was submerged in the river. He was able to grasp the edge of the ice and save himself from being swept under it.
• At 11 o’clock the fire alarm sounded to the great anxiety of all in such a gale of wind. The alarm was turned in from the Thomas garage. The blue Buick auto owned by Ned Sherwood was found on fire. The fire truck and force responded and the fire, the third in this fireproof garage within a short space of time, was soon out. The cause of the blaze is a mystery.
75 Years Ago
Friday, March 16, 1945
• Planners of the world’s future need worry only about the next billion years, if the calculations of a Washington physicist are correct. For in about 5,000,000,000 years, says Dr. George A. Gamow, of George Washington University, the earth may be engulfed by the sun as old Sol literally blows his top. Prevailing temperature: About 40,000,000 degrees.
• The summary of total enrollment for 1944-45 at the Southern State Normal School shows a 19 percent increase over the enrollment for the last school year, according to the statistics assembled for the new catalog copy by Registrar J. Evert Scholten.
50 Years Ago
Monday, March 16, 1970
• Reported to Yankton police at 11:15 a.m. Sunday was the theft of 10 blank checks and 69 Beatle records, 45 rpm, from the auto of Mike Imig parked at the Kochi Motel.
• A telephoned bomb threat caused a half-hour delay in the opening curtain at the annual Strollers Variety Show Saturday night at the University of South Dakota. Police emptied Slagle auditorium of about 2,200 persons after receiving a call that three bombs were set to go off during the opening minutes of the program. A search by Vermillion and campus police turned up no trace of a bomb and the show resumed at about 8:30.
25 Years Ago
Thursday, March 16, 1995
• Classes were held Wednesday in the University of South Dakota Medical School building where fire broke out Tuesday night. Officials said it started in a new addition to a classroom and was contained a short time later.
• Just under half of 47 senior medical students at the University of South Dakota School of Medicine will enter family practice residencies, the school announced Wednesday.
