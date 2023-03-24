The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band’s brass ensemble, Offutt Brass, will present a FREE concert on Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. at the Yankton High School Theater, 1801 Summit Street, Yankton.
Offutt Brass performs as a brass quintet with a percussionist, proudly showcasing the U.S. Air Force’s excellence, precision, versatility, and innovation in every performance. Their program centers on “Movement in Music,” celebrating the diversity of American culture by bringing together the music of marches, popular dances, Broadway Musicals, ballet, film and even sports. Highlights of their 75-minute show include works from prominent American composers such as John Williams, Leonard Bernstein, and Duke Ellington, as well as several patriotic favorites. The concert will conclude with a special musical salute to all military service members, past and present, who have selflessly served our country.
