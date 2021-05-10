Man Takes Plea Deal In 2020 Sexual Assault Case

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A South Sioux City, Nebraska, man could receive life in prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with a June 2020 incident at Lake Yankton.
Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 60, entered the “no contest” plea during Monday’s pre-trial conference at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington. The Class 1B felony carries a punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment.
With Coronado Ortiz’s plea, the court found him guilty of the charge. He originally faced five charges, but the other four counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal. The court calendar has set aside next week for the trial, which is now cancelled.
Coronado Ortiz faced charges in connection with an alleged June 16, 2020, incident at the Lake Yankton swimming beach, located in Cedar County.
Cedar County Deputy Sam Vacha investigated the alleged incident after receiving a call from the Cedar County Dispatch about 6:20 p.m. that evening, according to court documents. Two witnesses said they had seen an older man apparently engaging in sexual activity with a much younger girl and providing her with alcohol.
The older man was later identified as Coronado Ortiz, while the girl was 15 years old.
Vacha spoke with Coronado Ortiz, the girl and the two witnesses. The young girl consented to a preliminary breath test, which indicated she was under the influence of alcohol.
Coronado Ortiz was arrested and taken to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
The case has been prosecuted by Nebraska Assistant Attorney General Bill Tangeman and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
During Monday’s hearing, District Court Judge Bryan Meismer ordered a pre-sentence investigation (PSI) and set a July 26 sentencing date.
As part of the plea deal, the state dismissed the following four charges:
• a second count of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony;
• committing an intentional act of child abuse without causing injury, a Class 3A felony with a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and 18 months post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine. The minimum penalty is no imprisonment and nine months post-release supervision if imprisonment is imposed.
• public indecency, a Class 2 misdemeanor carrying a maximum sentence of six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine;
• procuring/selling alcohol to a minor or incompetent person, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of up to one year in jail and/or or a $1,000 fine.
Monday’s hearing in Cedar County started after a short delay while Coronado Ortiz — who speaks Spanish — met with defense attorney Nicole Brandt and an interpreter. After their private discussion at the front of the courtroom, the defendant apparently signed a form.
Coronado Ortiz indicated he was going to take the plea deal. However, the process ran into an issue that led to a temporary halt in the proceedings.
During the hearing, Meismer asked Coronado Ortiz whether he understood the change of plea and the impact of his decision. The judge noted the court could take into account the original charges and was not bound to follow the plea agreement or the prosecution’s sentence recommendations.
Coronado Ortiz said he freely decided to withdraw and change his original plea on the one count (he had pleaded not guilty to all five initial charges). The defendant said he had not received any pressure or coercion to enter the plea deal.
During the hearings, Meismer sought to make sure Coronado Ortiz understood the court proceedings. The interpreter translated for the defendant throughout the hearing.
In response to the judge’s questions, Coronado Ortiz said he originally came from Mexico and had completed a sixth-grade education. He said he had been informed about and followed the current court proceedings in a language he understood.
Meismer followed up on the issue. “Have I used any words or phrases that you don’t understand?” the judge asked.
At that point, Coronado Ortiz paused and didn’t answer the question. He conferred with Brandt and the interpreter, and the attorney asked for time to consult in another room with her client.
Meismer granted the request and ordered a brief recess in the case. During that period of time, the judge conducted court action with other defendants.
After about 10-15 minutes, Coronado Ortiz returned to the courtroom with his attorney and interpreter. At that point, Meismer resumed the proceedings and again asked questions as to the defendant’s understanding of the amended complaint and court proceedings.
This time, Coronado Ortiz said there were no words he didn’t understand. He waived his right to a trial and said he fully understood the consequences of his actions in court.
Coronado Ortiz changed his plea to “no contest” on charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Meismer then found him guilty and set the sentencing date.
Coronado Ortiz still faces five charges in Dakota County in a separate case. Under a second amended complaint, he faces the following Dakota County charges:
• first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony with a punishment of 20 years to life imprisonment.
• child abuse, a Class 3A felony with a maximum penalty of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine;
• generate visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct (age 19 or older), a Class 1D felony with a punishment of 3-50 years imprisonment;
• possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, a Class 2A felony with a maximum 20 years imprisonment and no minimum sentence;
• enticement by electronic communication device, a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and/or $10,000 fine; no minimum for imprisonment and nine months post-release supervision if imprisonment is imposed.
In the Dakota County case, a continuance has been granted until June 4 for the pre-trial hearing, according to the Nebraska court calendar.
While they are not named, the alleged victims in the Cedar County and Dakota County cases are listed in court documents with different initials and apparently different ages.
