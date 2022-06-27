The Yankton County Highway Department is scheduled to pave Eastside Drive this week.
They are planning to close Eastside Drive on the following days and times:
• Tuesday, June 28 — 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.;
• Wednesday, June 29 — 7 a.m.-5 p.m.;
• Thursday, June 30 — 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
The road will still be open for emergency equipment, mail deliveries and residents who live along Eastside Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.