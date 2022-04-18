A new grant program will help communities in Yankton County address the challenges facing youth today.
“Communities that Care” is a community-based prevention system proven to reduce youth health and behavior problems and is aimed at deterring, reducing or responding to risk factors. Examples of potential focus issues include substance abuse, delinquency, teen pregnancy, school dropout rates, violence, and depression and anxiety.
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital was awarded a two-year funding grant for the program by the South Dakota Department of Health.
Emma Grate was recently hired as the Communities that Care coordinator for Yankton County.
“Using the Communities that Care framework, we will work to establish a Community Coalition in Yankton County,” she said. “The Coalition will assess community needs and strengths, as well as select evidence-based prevention programming to implement. This program is at its very beginnings, and we want to create a strong foundation for the Coalition and a Key Leader Group. We look forward to the impact this program will have on our communities.”
Grate moved to Yankton shortly after graduating from the University of South Dakota in 2020. Since then, she has worked for the Clay Area Emergency Services Communication Center and the River City Domestic Violence Center.
Lisa Van Heek, director of Specialty Services at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, will oversee the work Grate is doing and said the grant objectives fit well with Avera’s mission to make a positive impact in the lives and health of persons and communities by providing quality services guided by Christian values.
“Every three years, Avera Sacred Heart involves the community in developing a community health needs assessment for our service region,” she said. “That process regularly highlights area concerns about behavioral health and substance abuse, and we think this is one way we can provide tools to address those and other challenges.”
Grate said she is excited to join Avera Sacred Heart and to work with the Communities that Care program.
“My role will be to coordinate the implementation of the program in our communities, offer technical assistance and take care of the day-to-day needs of the program,” she stated.
The Communities that Care program will help local community groups develop community-specific prevention plans based on Yankton County’s unique levels of behavioral health problems and risk and protective factors. A five-phase process provides communities with a step-by-step guide and tools to build a high functioning community prevention coalition, develop a community profile utilizing a community youth survey, create a community action plan for prevention work, and eventually implement and evaluate activities.
“I am excited to work with local stakeholders to determine the primary risk factors facing our youth and to develop plans with them to provide kids with the education and other tools they need to grow into healthy adults,” Grate said.
For those who have questions and would like to learn more, Grate can be reached at 605-665-1132 or Emma.Grate@avera.org.
