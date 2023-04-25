Noem Touts Apprenticeship Funding To Address Labor Shortage

Gov. Kristi Noem talks about apprenticeship programs Tuesday at Howe Inc. in Sioux Falls.  

 John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — Employers willing to build or expand apprenticeship programs in South Dakota will soon have a shot at a larger pool of state funding.

During a stop at Howe, Inc., Gov. Kristi Noem announced the addition of $7.9 million in apprenticeship grants to be distributed over three years through the Start Today South Dakota program. Howe is among the businesses that have already used program funding to launch state-accredited apprenticeship programs.

