Charles Mix County’s rise in COVID-19 cases continued Monday, with five more cases reported in South Dakota’s daily update.
The county has seen 75 positive tests so far, 57 of which have been processed this month. It did see one new recovery, its 26th, and its hospitalization number remained at 25.
In a media briefing Monday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said, “At this point, we have not identified a specific exposure that has resulted in a large number of ongoing cases (in Charles Mix County).” He added that the state will continue monitoring the situation.
No other new cases were reported in area counties. Meanwhile:
• Bon Homme County reported a new recovery, its 11th, meaning the county currently has no known active cases;
• Clay County recorded two new recoveries, giving it 69 overall, with 11 active cases;
• Yankton County also saw two new recoveries, bringing its total to 62. There are 16 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 35 new positive tests Monday (-20 from Sunday), upping the state’s total of known cases to 6,716.
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state’s total at 91.
Other state wide statistics for Monday included:
• Active Cases — 807 (-31)
• Total Tests — 79,457 (+664)
• Hospitalizations — 657 ever hospitalized (+5); 70 currently hospitalized (-5)
• Recoveries — 5,818 (+66)
In Nebraska, one new death related to COVID-19 was reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 267.
There were 124 new positive tests reported (-127), bringing the state’s known cases to 18,899. Approximately 2,500 tests were processed. There are currently 117 hospitalizations (-6) with 1,316 hospitalized to date (+1). The number of recoveries climbed to 13,322 (+269).
