To prepare local students for a successful school year, United Way of Greater Yankton is conducting their annual “Stuff the Bus”, School Supply Drive.
Back-to-school costs can be challenging. The “Stuff the Bus” Program, led by United Way of Greater Yankton and sponsored by Yankton Morning Optimist Club and Walmart, eases this financial burden.
All supplies donated through “Stuff the Bus” are given out to local Yankton School District students at United Way’s School Supply Distribution just before the new school year.
Donations of school supplies are being accepted Aug.1-14, at Walmart, 3001 Broadway, Yankton. High on the wish list are loose-leaf paper, notebooks, folders, locker accessories, pens and pencils. Students also need permanent markers, crayons, dry erase markers, scientific calculators, composition notebooks, index cards, ear buds and book covers.
Do not have time to shop for supplies? Monetary donations are accepted to fill unmet needs and ensure that every referred student receives supplies. Monetary donations can be mailed to UW Community Impact Center at 920 Broadway Ave, Suite 1, Yankton, SD. 57078.
For more information, or other ways to get involved, contact United Way of Greater Yankton at (605) 665-6766 or email info@yanktonunitedway.org.
