Area One-Act Productions Shine At State Festival

Yankton High School’s entry in the South Dakota One-Act Play Festival held this past weekend in Sioux Falls picked up a Superior rating and collected several top individual, ensemble and technical honors.
Meanwhile, productions from Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford and Menno also won Superior citations.
In Class AA, Yankton received a Superior rating for its performance of “Radium Girls,” directed by Keith Goeden.
The YHS production also picked up a citation for Superior Ensembles (Abigail Cressy-Dull, Brianna Bohlmann, Ethan Hook, Devin Jensen and Addison Puthoff), Superior Individuals (Olivia Hunhoff, Renee Stehlik, Isabella Koerner, Elisha Swenson, Ryan Stapish and Cora Johnson) and Superior Tech.
• In Class A, Elk Point-Jefferson won a Superior rating for “The Firecrack Incident” and Beresford received a Superior for “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (20 Plays in 40 Minutes).”
Elk Point-Jefferson also garnered awards for Superior Ensembles (Nicole Wells, Chloe Bonnema, Anne Quam, Austin Clercx, Paetyn Cole, Mariah Seaton, Aidan Kellen, Libby Wright, Samantha Marx and Megan Munkvold) and Superior Individuals (Caleb Niles and Jacob Peirce)).
Beresford won an award for Superior Ensembles (Haidyn Lounsbery, Max Josko, Autumn Namminga, Hope Namminga, Jameson Ouimet, McKayla Roelke, Eva Schaap, Maiya Muller, Paige Stephens, Ethan Hauck, Ian Andal and Levi Gillespie) and for Superior Tech. The production also received citations for Costume Design (Alondra Ibarra) and Theatrical Marketing (Eva Schaap).
• In Class B, Menno collected a Superior rating for its production of “Dark Road.” The production also won for Superior Ensemble (The Prisoners: Julia Buecher, Maggie Miller, Ella Rempfer and Samantha Allvin) and Superior Individuals (Kaelie Derby, Chandler Dant and Alexis Hogeland).
Also in Class B, Avon’s production of “Selfie” collected Superior Individual honors for Ashley Tolsma, Erica Cahoy and Caleb Wallinga.
