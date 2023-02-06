Area One-Act Productions Shine At State Festival
Buy Now

Shown above is a scene from the Yankton High School one-act play production, “Radium Girls,” during a recent dress rehearsal. The production won a Superior rating at the South Dakota State One-Act Festival at Sioux Falls O’Gorman this past weekend. The YHS production also won Superior citations for individuals, ensembles and technical work. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Yankton High School’s entry in the South Dakota One-Act Play Festival held this past weekend in Sioux Falls picked up a Superior rating and collected several top individual, ensemble and technical honors.

Meanwhile, productions from Elk Point-Jefferson, Beresford and Menno also won Superior citations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.