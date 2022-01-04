The Yankton County Commission has closed out the business of 2021 and is moving swiftly on to the New Year.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the board reorganized, appointing Commissioner Joseph Healy as the commission’s chair and outgoing chairperson Cheri Loest as vice-chair.
Without fanfare, the commission moved on to the business of housing out-of-county inmates, specifically the cost.
“Right now, we’re at $80 per day outside of our contract obligations,” Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis told the commission.
He said the $80 applies to inmates from out of county but doesn’t include holds for federal entities such as the U.S. Marshal Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Immigration & Customs Enforcement.
Vlahakis said that Yankton County is below what many other counties that house large numbers of out-of-county inmates are charging.
“(Area) counties, you can go anywhere from $85-$95 (per day),” he said. “I would think that $85 would be an appropriate increase, if you choose to do that.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch threw out the prospect of raising the county’s jail fees due to the current unknowns of prices.
“We don’t know what food prices are going to do,” he said. “They could go up substantially, as well. I’d rather not lose money on the jail contract.”
Loest introduced a motion to raise the jail rates to $85 per day, stating that the rate could be easily changed, if needed.
“If prices continue to escalate like they have over the last three months, we could certainly revisit mid-year,” she said.
During his presentation, Vlahakis also made note of the jail’s income in 2021, saying it took in nearly $1.25 million over the course of the year.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Held the first hearing for several rezone applications. These will be considered for approval at the next County Commission meeting this month. One of these rezone applications was removed due to notifications not being sent out;
• Discussed other reorganization business such as committee assignments and approving official newspapers and the county’s voting centers;
• Approved a contract renewal for juvenile detention services;
• Discussed the cancellation of the county employee holiday party — which had been set for this Friday — and possibly holding an alternative event in the spring or summer. No actions were taken at this time;
• Approved a building permit flood plain acknowledgement.
