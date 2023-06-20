It’s not exactly a runaway freight train, but Crystal Nelson, executive director/curator at the Mead Museum Cultural Education Center, is quite happy to see the Heritage Park project chugging its way down the tracks and on a respectable pace to get things rolling even faster and farther.
In fact, following a successful June 4 event and raffle, which provided visitors an inside look at some of the buildings that will be a part of the Town Square Display, funding for the restoration of the Gunderson One-Room School cruised to $15,600, leaving the project just under $4,000 from its goal of $19,500. With the money raised on June 4, parts of the project will be able to get started.
And speaking of trains, Heritage Park saw another piece of its grand puzzle put in place on June 15.
“In the last few weeks, workers laid 60 linear feet of railroad track in front of the old depot in the Heritage Park location,” noted Nelson.
The Milwaukee Railcar Crane was moved out to Heritage Park that same day.
Nelson, along with the museum’s board of directors, established a set of long-term goals for the development of Heritage Park, that covers 2024-26.
But there are also shorter-term goals that will be completed in the remainder of 2023.
During July, the Cook Family Blacksmith Shop is slated to be moved to Heritage Park, also from the former Westside Park location.
“It’s the white building that’s currently in Westside Park,” Nelson explained. “It will be the last of all our buildings, all of our equipment and everything. We will be officially out of Westside Park as of that move.”
No specific date has been set for that move, Nelson added, “but it will be completed by the end of July.”
Also planned for July will be moving the Steinbach Entertainment Pavilion to its permanent location in Heritage Park. The bright red pavilion building has always been a part of the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) campus, making it one of the oldest structures there. It had served as the clubhouse for the HSC golf course before being abandoned and moved up the street to the edge of the Mead campus.
“It’s not going very far, just closer to the other buildings in Heritage Park,” Nelson said. “We left it just on the outside of that area so we could move all the other buildings into Heritage Park. Now, we will move it to its final spot.
“It was originally an open pavilion,” she stated. “We’re going to take the red walls off and open it up to serve as an open-air pavilion for live music and social displays.”
With 80% of the total funds needed for restoration of the Gunderson One-Room School Building already in place, work will be able to begin this summer on that building, as well.
The schoolhouse was donated by the Gunderson family, which donated land one mile northwest of the Yankton State Hospital (now SDHSC) for the construction of a school in 1906. The school eventually closed in 1969 and the building was donated to the Mead Museum as a 1976 Bicentennial project.
“We have the money to start installing accessibility into the buildings, primarily the Gunderson building,” Nelson explained. “(We’re) getting it scraped and painted and the bell tower being repaired.”
She said that money also includes funds for the exhibits and interpretations within the school building. And because their goal is to have many hands-on interactive exhibits, some of the money raised will go toward purchasing the equipment needed to those types of exhibits.
“That’s a big change that we are trying to encourage people to remember when we talk about the new Heritage Park, especially if they are familiar with the Westside Park museum site where you could go into the buildings but just see what things looked like,” Nelson continued. “Heritage Park is going to be completely different. We want people to go in, sit in a desk and be able to hear stories of people’s firsthand accounts in school, and different things like that. Kids will be able to write on chalkboards, read old schoolbooks and interact much more.”
“By next year’s Discover Heritage Park event, we will have reenactors in the buildings, for sure for that annual event,” she stated.
She added that the long-term goal is to have reenactors in Heritage Park facilities on weekends during the summer season.
“I’m a big advocate for living history whenever possible,” Nelson said. “I spent my childhood doing that. I know how to run a steam engine because my family had done it since I was a kid. There’s something about showing someone an object, but then showing them how to use that object, which are very dynamic ways to get people to really understand historic practices. You know, how they did things.”
“That all plays a very important part of history and learning history,” she stated.
There are no plans for other fundraising events to try and push the project to the final stop, Nelson said. “We’ll keep putting the information out there and explaining to the public that we still need more donations. We’re hoping that by raising enough money to get the work started, people will see we are gaining momentum and then perhaps give to help us reach our goal to finish it off.”
Nelson also noted that when funds were being raised to convert the Mead building into the museum, everybody had their focus on one entity, that one building.
“But now we are talking about Heritage Park, which has several buildings,” she said. “People have many unique and diverse interests in the park. So, people might be interested in this building or that building. You have people who are just railroad people or education people, or whatever.
“I’m really excited about next year’s campaign, which is going to be for the restoration of the Dakota Territorial Council Building,” Nelson said. “Not a lot of people realize the historic significance of the structure. It was the building where the Dakota Territorial legislators met before there was a territorial capitol building. So that goes back to the 1860s.”
The building, which has a fake log siding on it, sits in Heritage Park next to the school building.
“The history of that building goes all the way back to when our very first laws were developed,” Nelson added. “We’ll turn that back into a building that will focus on the governmental history.”
As for the remainder of the Heritage Park future, Nelson, her staff and the board will strive to continue reaching their long-range goals. They are:
• Town Square Display (estimated completion 2024) — Gunderson One-Room School, Dakota Territorial Council Building, Cook Family Blacksmith Shop, and Steinbach Entertainment Pavilion.
• Farmyard Display (estimated completion 2025) — Hovden Log Cabin, Mikolas Barn and Windmill and Botanical Gardens of Domestic Plants.
• Yankton Railroad Display (estimated completion 2026) — Great Northern Railroad Display, Burlington Northern Caboose, and Milwaukee Railroad Carhouse (some parts recently completed).
