Pavilion
Buy Now

The clubhouse of the old Human Services Center golf course is being repurposed into Steinbach Entertainment Pavilion, which will be relocated on the grounds of Heritage Park at the Mead Museum next month.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

It’s not exactly a runaway freight train, but Crystal Nelson, executive director/curator at the Mead Museum Cultural Education Center, is quite happy to see the Heritage Park project chugging its way down the tracks and on a respectable pace to get things rolling even faster and farther.

In fact, following a successful June 4 event and raffle, which provided visitors an inside look at some of the buildings that will be a part of the Town Square Display, funding for the restoration of the Gunderson One-Room School cruised to $15,600, leaving the project just under $4,000 from its goal of $19,500. With the money raised on June 4, parts of the project will be able to get started.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.