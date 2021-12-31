PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold budget hearings during a series of four meetings being held Jan. 4-10, 2022, via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre to allow for both remote and in-person participation.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations is co-chaired by Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls). Scheduled budget hearings include:
• Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 — Department of Human Services, 9:05 a.m. (CT)
• Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 — Board of Regents, 9 a.m. (CT)
• Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 — Department of Corrections, 9 a.m. (CT)
• Monday, Janu. 10, 2022 — Department of Social Services, 9 a.m. (CT)
The full agendas are available online at https://sdlegislature.gov/
