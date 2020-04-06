Today’s (Tuesday) Yankton County Commission meeting is set to be broadcast on YouTube live.
The channel’s name is Yankton County and can be found at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzw3vmOh2Zb0-ohHudQHV_A
Tuesday’s board meeting starts at 6 p.m. Limited seating is available at the Yankton County Government Center and social distancing/10-person limit will be enforced.
