PIERRE — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has announced the opening of another round of applications for the ConnectSD broadband grant program, continuing Gov. Kristi Noem’s commitment to securing high-speed broadband for all South Dakotans.
“The last two years have been unprecedented and have shown us the critical need for quality broadband internet to keep us connected,” said Steve Westra, Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED). “I am proud to say that with these funds, that mission will continue.”
The ConnectSD program enables public/private partnerships with telecommunication companies to bring broadband to unserved and underserved South Dakotans. The program will reimburse successful applicants up to their maximum awarded amount, with reimbursements based on actual receipts and costs incurred.
The application can be found at https://sdgoed.com/partners/. The application deadline is March 1, 2022, at 4 p.m. CT, and awards will be announced no later than April 1, 2022.
