100 Years
Thursday, July 13, 1922
• Travel on the lower Broadway road is still being maintained although the crumbling of the bank is threatening the roadbed itself and it may be necessary for the city officials to close the highway to traffic in order to prevent possibility of accident. The probable solution would be to make temporary use of the chalk stone cave road and as soon as the high water in the river subsides, fill in the holes which have caved, cut out the bank where the roadway has been made too narrow and then again open the lower road.
• The re-hearing in the matter of an application by the town of Janousek for the establishment of a railroad station at the town site, set for today, was postponed because of inability of members of the railroad commission to be present at this time.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 13, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 13, 1972
• There was plenty of applause in the red, white and blue draped Avon Legion Hall Wednesday night as native son George McGovern was nominated candidate for the nation’s highest office. Young folks, old folks, Republicans and Democrats all joined in a hand for the South Dakota Senator they considered one of their own as they watched televised coverage of the Democratic National Convention.
• Dr. Frank William Haas, 83, died this morning in Sacred Heart Hospital. From 1927-37 he was assistant physician at Yankton State Hospital and became assistant superintendent there in 1937 serving in this capacity until appointed superintendent in 1944 and completed this point in his career in 1953.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 13, 1997
• No paper
