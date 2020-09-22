AVON — South Dakota Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dan Ahlers will be the featured speaker at tonight’s (Wednesday) Bon Homme Democratic Party meeting, set for 8 p.m. at the Dan Brandt farm, located at 49992 301st St. Avon. Directions: From Highway 50 and 37 junction, go two miles north and one mile west or from Highway 46 and 37 junction, go four miles south and one mile west.
Face masks and social distancing will be utilized. The home is handicap accessible.
