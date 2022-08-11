Armour Nursing Home’s Final Day Slated October 9
ARMOUR – The long-term care facility in Armour will shut its doors in early October, according to the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA).

Avantara announced Tuesday it will close the facility, which contains 40-45 beds and offers long-term care, rehab services and outpatient therapy.

