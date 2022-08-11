Armour Nursing Home’s Final Day Slated October 9

ARMOUR – The long-term care facility in Armour will shut its doors in early October, according to the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA).
Avantara announced Tuesday it will close the facility, which contains 40-45 beds and offers long-term care, rehab services and outpatient therapy.
The timing of the notification determines the actual closure date, SDHCA spokesman Brett Hoffman told the Press & Dakotan.
“The closure is 60 days after notice of closure is received by the Department of Health,” he said. “In this case, October 9 is the scheduled last day of operation for Armour.”
The announcement means residents must be transferred to another facility.
“The closing facility develops individual plans to relocate each resident, in conjunction with the resident and their family,” Hoffman said. “I do not have any information regarding what will happen to the physical facility once it is no longer a skilled nursing center.”
In a press release this week, the SDHCA noted three factors for the Armour situation.
“The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the SDHCA press release said.
Armour, a community of about 700 residents, is the Douglas County seat and also the home to Douglas County Memorial Hospital and the Prairie Villa assisted-living facility.
With the Armour closure, more than 10% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years, according to the SDHCA.
