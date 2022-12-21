This year saw three area musicians inducted into the South Dakota Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Yankton native Casey Gooby with Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys, The Cartwright Brothers’ Mark Nelson, also of Yankton, and Robin Snow of Gayville, also with the Cartwright Brothers and the Split Pea Band, were inducted as part of the Bands category for 2022 this fall.
“It’s just tremendously humbling,” said guitar/keyboard player Nelson. “To have your name mentioned alongside a lot of guys that I grew up admiring, (who were) playing in the clubs, and guys who are nationally known, it’s very humbling.”
In its heyday, the Cartwright Brothers performed between 100-150 shows per year, said Nelson, whose 25-year career in broadcasting includes such stations as KTBW and KELO-FM.
Jeff Schwebach, the other regular member of the band, was also inducted this year and contacted the Press & Dakotan about Nelson, Gooby and Snow being honored as well.
“We play a lot as a duo and we do a comedy show as well as a rock’n’roll show,” Nelson said. “It wouldn’t be crazy to find us on any given weekend doing a comedy show on Friday night and then hooking up with the band on Saturday night and playing rock and roll.”
Though band members were inducted as part of the Cartwright Brothers, the related Split Pea Band was honored, too, Nelson said.
“The Split Pea Band consisted of quite a cast of characters that would join us anytime they felt like they wanted to come play with us,” he said. “If you look at our bio on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame website, a lot of those names are (included) there, including Robin Snow, who’s going in with us this year.”
Typically, when a band is nominated for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, that includes all the musicians who played in that band over the years, Snow told the Press & Dakotan.
Snow, who plays bass and guitar, played with the Cartwright Brothers from the mid-1990s to about 2005, he said, adding that he also played with the Split Pea Band.
“I was one of the side players in the Cartwright Brothers Band from time to time, so I got (included),” he said. “They did good renditions of good song, and there was a lot of audience participation with that. (Also), people would ask for songs, and even if they didn’t know them, (the band) would delight in taking that chance and butchering it. So, it was kind of a fun outfit.”
Currently, Snow is playing bass with the Neo-Johnsons of Sioux Falls and played at the Gayville Hall during its centennial last summer, he said.
Snow has also been playing in Yankton recently, which he is pleased to see still has a good music scene, he said.
“I play for the fun of it and the love of it,” Snow said. “It’s just a nice thing to be recognized for being a player.
“I’m really happy that I got inducted — I like to tell people I was indicted — into the hall of fame.”
Casey Gooby, a guitarist who was inducted with Janitor Bob, told the Press & Dakotan that the ceremony was a blast from the past, as he had not seen some of the attendees in many years.
Two notable surprises included Lanny Mollet of Mollet Music, which was also inducted in 2022, and the announcer, who Gooby said had called the championship high school football game in 1990, in which Gooby played as a Yankton High School senior. Also, Gooby’s band, Sherwood, was recognized at halftime during that game, he said.
Gooby currently lives in Bloomington, Minnesota, and runs his own niche business repairing tube guitar amps. He said he still plays occasionally with Janitor Bob and has some projects locally in the Minneapolis area.
“I wasn’t an original in the band,” he said. “I replaced one of the guitar players (Chris Yost in 1995) and had been with them for a long time.”
When the band was inducted, Yost returned and they all did a big show in Sioux Falls with approximately 1,000 attendees, Gooby said.
“That was the first time that me and him had done a show together. It was a pretty cool deal,” he said. “Being inducted was a lot of fun and it made me appreciate all the work and all the years.”
Gooby said he started out in Yankton as a youth playing at the Human Services Center and GAR Hall.
“Other people inspired me as a kid, too, and I appreciate their support,” he said. “It made it all worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.