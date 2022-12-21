This year saw three area musicians inducted into the South Dakota Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Yankton native Casey Gooby with Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys, The Cartwright Brothers’ Mark Nelson, also of Yankton, and Robin Snow of Gayville, also with the Cartwright Brothers and the Split Pea Band, were inducted as part of the Bands category for 2022 this fall.

