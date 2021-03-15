A Temporary Reprieve

Despite the recent wet, snowy weather, Yankton County could be back to dry conditions by the weekend, with fire still a real danger.
“The green is going to come earlier than usual because of the warm temperatures we’ve been having, and this moisture is going to make it jump up once the snow is gone and the heat is back towards the weekend,” Larry Nickles, Yankton’s deputy chief/fire marshal, told the Press & Dakotan. “It’s going to give people a false impression because the dead stuff, the stuff that died late last fall, or was freeze dried, is still laying there and can still flashover from a fire.”
As of 6 a.m. Monday, Yankton officially received .83 of an inch of moisture, including 2 inches of wet snow, which reduced the fire danger in the region dramatically.
But, that relief likely won’t last very long, and area residents need to stay on alert as warm, dry conditions return.
On its Facebook page, the Yankton Fire Department posts fire indexes and warnings that apply to the whole county, not just Yankton, he said
“Also, when you call in your controlled burn, per county ordinance, the dispatchers will always have that fire index category,” Nickles said. “And if it’s too high, they’ll tell you right then that you can’t burn.”
For the most part, residents are good about checking the index, he said.
“We did notice some controlled burns that were going the other day across the county when we were in the ‘Very High’ index,” Nickles said. “What is also deceiving is, across the river in Nebraska, their permits are issued by the respective fire department. They don’t follow the fire indexes as closely as we do, but people think, ‘Well, I see people burn, so I’m going to burn.’”
Last Friday, the index was in the low-to-moderate range.
“When weather conditions, the outdoor temperatures and the winds are just right, that fire index goes up,” he said.
That’s why it is important to check the Grassland Fire Index before burning, he said. On Monday, the index was “Low,” meaning favorable weather conditions and a high moisture content of grasses and other dry organic material on the ground, indicating a low probability of fast moving fire.
“Dropped tree limbs and dead grasses are the fuel that we are worried about,” Nickles said. “Even though we’ve got some green stuff coming in, our fuels are just primed to burn.”
Of the various controlled burns in the county last week, a few got out of control, including one in Lesterville, in which an individual suffered third-degree burns, a second in Irene and a third north of Yankton along the James River.
“Farmers that are in the CRP program have a May 1 deadline to do something with their fields, including burning,” he said. “Some of the area fire departments will help with that if we can, but that fire danger, I think, is going to be coming a little bit sooner this year.”
When things dry out, the fire index can go up into the “Very High” or “Extreme” range quickly. When that happens, there is no burning in place permitted until the fire index drops below those levels.
“This was great moisture we got as far as the soil is concerned,” Nickles said, referring to Sunday’s rain and snow. “It’s going to keep the grass and the dead fuels wet for a few days, but once we start getting some sunshine and warm temperatures, it’ll dry out and we’ll be right back to where we were.”
———
For more information, message the Yankton Fire Department on Facebook, or call the fire station at 605-668-5227 or 605-668-5228.In the event of an emergency, call 911.
