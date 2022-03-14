100 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 15, 1922
• A plan for improving and beautifying the riverfront park between Walnut Street and Broadway, prepared by Max Pfaender, local landscape architect was approved by the Yankton park board meeting last night. The plans call for a grassy slope leading from First street down to the river’s edge, with a series of winding walks or pathways leading through it, beds of various kinds of flowers, spots being provided for a rustic bridge, a state or fountain, and a pergola or arbor.
• A new distance record for sending was set recently by the Yankton Radio Club station at the college when its signal was picked up by the United States Lighthouse tender “Cedar” off the coast of Alaska, a distance of approximately 2,500 miles from Yankton.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, March 15, 1947
• Complaints from Yankton citizens of packs of dogs running around loose in the city, trampling on lawns and otherwise making nuisances of themselves, brought a warning today from the police department asking dog owners to cooperate by taking proper care of their pets.
• Sniffling head colds, coughing chest colds, and many varying stages of influenza are keeping a large number of Yankton people away from classrooms and places of business.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 15, 1972
• Roger Terrell, instructor of the Yankton Karate Club, has announced the promotion of Don Swift Jr. to the rank of first degree black belt. Eighteen-year-old Swift, a Crofton native, has been studying karate with Terrell for two years having begun his instruction in Minneapolis before joining the Yankton group. Swift is a student at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
• This year’s well drilled members of the Yankton High School Bucks will be working toward the first state championship for the school in 41 years when they tackle the Sturgis Scoopers in the opening game of the South Dakota Class A Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls on Thursday afternoon.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, March 15, 1997
• YHS students arriving to school Friday were greeted by the display of the vehicle involved in an alcohol-related accident last January that claimed the lives of four area teenagers. Students reacting to the display said the accident and its aftermath are causing area teenagers to be more cautious – to use seat belts and have designated drivers. As for the long-term deterrence from the illegal yet acceptable social practice of teenage drinking, it may have little impact.
• The Tabor community will be celebrating the 125th year anniversary of its founding. Area male residents are urged to start growing beards or mustaches for the celebration. A shaver’s permit may be purchased if no facial hair can or will be grown. Centennial dress is also requested of as many residents as possible.
