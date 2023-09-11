PIERRE — With the start to a new school year in South Dakota, it’s time to talk about the ways schools and families can help maintain the emotional and mental health of their students.

Besides helping students achieve academically, schools work to provide a safe, supportive environment for all students so that they can thrive. Families also play a vital role in supporting the mental health of their children by having regular conversations about their mental health, and by letting their children know how much they are valued.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.