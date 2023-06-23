CASES DISPOSED: MAY 27-JUNE 2, 2023
Wade Earl Venosdel, Homeless, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 6 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Faith Lynn Tweedy, 617 E. 19th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kyle Robert Clayton, Gary; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Devon J. Yoshida, Utica; Fishing without license – resident; $132.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Ronald Lee Oelrich, Randolph, Neb.; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Dorothy Elaine Perk, 804 E. 15th Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Wesley Brandt, Tabor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $696.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Dayna Jean Peterson, Freeman; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Payton David William Bartels, 1906 John St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derek Matthew Moderegger, 1016 East 11th, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Patricia L. LaCroix, 2200 Douglas Ave. Lot 7, Yankton; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Edwin Hernandez Gonzalez, 813 Birch Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Andrew James Jensen, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Denver Thomas O’Donnell, 2503 Abbott Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jodie Lynn Frick, 44154 306th Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Alexis Rose Craft, 1003 Memory Ln. B11, Yankton; Illegal turning; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Caycee Jade Garland, 308 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Gene Antonio Anderson, Kingsville, VI; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession wo ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Dayna Jean Peterson, Freeman; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Ryan Phillip Gratzfeld, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amber Rae Hursell, Mission Hill; Pet violation – no shots; $25.
Cody List, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $175.40.
Jose Alberto Magana Lopez, Napa, Calif.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Steven C. Fuller, Choctaw, Okla.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyan Dakota Arrow, 805 E. 15th St., Apt. 301, Yankton; Fleeing from officer on foot; $150.
Joshua Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary 2nd degree; $1,416.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years suspended; Four years’ probation; Burglary 2nd degree; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Recharged by information.
Jalie Jewel Carlson, 1100 Burleigh St., Yankton; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; $494.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by indictment; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by indictment.
Ronald Larry Pasman, 1204 Meadowview Rd., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hannah Grace Kotalik, 1207 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Verlyn Jay Vanbemmel, Rock Valley, Iowa; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Christopher Jaton, 416 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jami Joseph Romano, 804 Birch Rd., Apt. 2, Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Kyle Jones, 1100 East 8th St., Apt. 11, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; $578.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Reckless driving; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop –l accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Theodore Thornton, Senior, 115 W. 10th St., Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Raul Nathaniel Mendiola, Houston, Tex.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Michael J. Price, Wichita, Kan.; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Wade Ronald Humpal, 622 W. 5th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jeffrey Lee Lewno, 1100 E. 8th St., Trlr 8, Yankton; Drive vehicle with contents leaking or dropping; $132.50.
Jaden Nicole Beltz, 3019 Mary St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Charles Edward Baker, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nathan Peter Kraayenbrink, Sibley, Iowa; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Taylor Jane Weber, 500 Kirby St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50.
Dalton Barkley, Fountain, Colo.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270.
Dwayne Joseph Waters, Junior, 1406 Ash Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $513.50; Jail sentence of 360 days with 238 days suspended and 122 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by complaint/petition; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – strangulation; Recharged by indictment.
Holden John Larsen, Tabor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Wade Earl Venosdel, Homeless, Yankton; Indecent exposure; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Travis Robert Phillips, 1702 Chalkstone Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nicholas John Risacher, Slayton, Minn.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $276.50.
Fernando Alvarez Lopez, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Carlos Sebastian Rioslara, 909 West 8th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $207.18; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Ayden William Frick, 115 Robin St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Orson Archambeau, Junior, Hartington, Neb.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $796.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Gavin Baine Yasat, Sioux Falls; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint/petition; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Glenda Rose Denney, Niobrara, Neb.; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Morgan Torrez, Niobrara, Neb.; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Emily Langman, Bloomfield, Neb.; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jacob Thomas Montgomery, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Stephanie Deanne Simpson, 701 Pine, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Tanner Frank Koehler, Pierce, Neb.; Expired annual inspection; $182.50; Driving for out of service motor carrier operation; $182.50.
Misty Winter Nockels, 709 Locust Street, Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $126.50.
Scott Caldwell, Pie Town, N.M.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Joe Julius Maire, Sioux Falls; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rett Howard Sartwell, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 35, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 5 days credit.
Christopher Gage Baldridge, 1409 Meadowview Rd., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint/petition; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Landon Walker Breen, 1307 Oakwood Dr., Apt. 10, Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Andrew Joseph Felber, Tabor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Jasmine Rose Freng, Wakonda; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jacob Michael Tokarick, 512 Locust Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Hunter Dean Franzen, 1111 Douglas Ave., Seat belt violation; $25.
Luis Guillermo Fernandez, Miramar, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Yaidel Morejon Hernandez, 1014 Cedar St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jayden Dean Bernhardt, Loveland, Ohio; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
