Yankton High School announces its 2021 Pioneer Days schedule. This year marks the 96th homecoming celebration.
On Tuesday, September 14, the seniors chose the 2021 Royalty. In alphabetical order they are:
Pioneer Princess Candidates: Kate Beeman, Jillian Eidsness, Chloe McDermott, Molly Savey, Isabelle Wintz
Pioneer Prince Candidates: Carson Haak, Samuel Kampshoff, Jayden Lightner, Max Raab, Bodie Rutledge
The major schedule of events is as follows:
HIGH SCHOOL DRESS-UP DAYS SEPT. 20-24
• Monday — Patriotic Day
• Tuesday — Jersey Day
• Wednesday — Western Day
• Thursday — Battle of the Classes: Decade Day; Seniors — ‘80s; Juniors — ‘90s; Sophomores — ‘60s; Freshman — ‘70s; Teachers — ‘50s
• Friday — Spirit Day (Red/Black/White)
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
11 a.m. — Gazelles Tennis Triangular vs. Brandon Valley & Madison
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
• 10 a.m. — Bucks Golf at Watertown Invite
• 4 p.m. — Gazelles Soccer at Pierre
• 5 p.m. — Gazelles Cheer and Dance at Huron
• 6 p.m. — Bucks Soccer at Pierre
• 7 p.m. — Gazelles Volleyball at S.F. Lincoln
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
• No Activities
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
• 11 a.m. — Gazelles Tennis Triangular at Harrisburg with S.F. Washington
• 4:15 p.m. — Bucks & Gazelles Cross Country Yankton Invite at Fox Run
• 5 p.m. — YHS Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet in the YHS Commons. Inductees: Betsy Bies (Alexanderson) – Class of 2007 (Athlete); Carmen Robinson – 1976-2014 (Coach); Jack Sathe – Class of 1980 (Athlete); Tate Pesicka – Class of 2006 (Athlete)
• 7 p.m. — Coronation of the “Pioneer Prince” and “Pioneer Princess” in the Yankton HS Main Gym. The MCs are Sydnee Serck and Elsie Larson. This will be followed by the traditional burning of the “Y” in the back Parking Lot on the Southwest side of Yankton HS.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
• High School Student Activities — 8:45 a.m.: Student assembly “Gong Show” for Senior High Students ONLY. The MCs are Addison Sedlacek, Thea Chance and Olivia Hunhoff
2 p.m. — Students dismissed
• School District and Community Activities
2:30 p.m. — Parade, announced by the coronation MCs Elijah Upton and Sara Strom; Parade Marshalls: Mrs. Roxann Hunhoff (Teacher of the Year); Mr. Peter Deming. Parade Prep Area — West Riverside Dr. / Cedar St. to Meridian Bridge (All participants must park east of Meridian Bridge)
Parade Route — West Riverside Dr. and Cedar north to 3rd street, East on 3rd St until Mulberry St. floats will disperse from Mulberry
• 5:30 p.m. — Booster Club Tailgate inside Crane Youngworth Field Complex (Free will offering)
• 7 p.m. — Bucks Football vs Pierre
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Time TBD — Bucks & Gazelles Marching Band at Columbus, Nebraska;
10 a.m. — Bucks Golf ESD Tournament at Watertown
10 a.m. — Gazelles Cheer & Dance at Harrisburg
5 p.m. — Bucks Soccer vs. Aberdeen Central
7 p.m. — Gazelles Soccer vs. Aberdeen Central
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.