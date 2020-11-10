“Celebrating 100 Years — Virtually” is the theme for the upcoming Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Social and Awards Night. The virtual Annual Social and Awards Night will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. via the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The Chamber will be highlighting some its history over the past 100 years and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be doing it virtually.
“As Chamber president, I am grateful to all our members who continue to support each other through these challenging times,” stated James Grotenhuis of CorTrust Bank. “We are hoping this virtual Annual Social will bring you some entertainment and showcase how wonderful the businesses are in the Yankton region.”
The evening is an opportunity for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce to thank their hundreds of business members and volunteers who contribute to the success of the entire Yankton business community.
Recipients of the Frank Yaggie/Cornerstone Award, Prairie Family Business Award, New Business Excellence Award, Momentum Award and Pierre Dorian Award will be presented.
Prizes will be awarded to random Yankton Chamber members throughout the virtual event.
