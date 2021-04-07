CASES DISPOSED:
MARCH 20-26, 2021
Scott A. Robertson, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3 + prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 16 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Devon Chase Garry, Humboldt; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Yoandy Castillo Diaz, 106 Juniper St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Benjamin Franklin Peterson, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $659.50.
Shawn Riley Coulson, Viborg; Seat belt violation; $25.
Luke Olson, Ely, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Derek John Arndt, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,248.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 6 days credit; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Susan L. Dallas, 906 Spruce St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $157.50.
Robert Lee Colgan, Springfield; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
David Emery Fischer, Fordyce, Neb.; Reduced load March and April; $3,651.25.
Justin Dean Hacecky, 406 Murphy Lane, Yankton; Dog disturbing domestic animals; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Francisco Edgar Ortega, 1004 Eastside Dr. TRLR 5, Yankton; Aggravated eluding; $706.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess one to ten pounds marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess w/intent to distribute 1 pound or more marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment; Possession marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess w/intent to distribute ½ pound less 1 pound marijuana; Recharged by indictment.
Melanie Renee Bryant, 11 Paige Pl, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; $811.35; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation three years.
Kari Lee Rettig, Tabor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Duane Feilmeier, Hartington, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Gordon Gause, 108 Richard St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Russ Lilly, Jefferson; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 110 W. 6th Street, Apt. A, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amanda A. Garciapineda, 116 Rainbow St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Rita Woodraska, Valentine, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jan Jay Odens, 1209 W. 17th, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Terry Sailer, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Albert Farmer, Senior, 1108 Whiting Dr., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily harm; Recharged by complaint; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury/3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information.
Alandrea Ishmael, 815 Picotte St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement et al or other public officer; Suspended imposition of sentence; $375.34; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation 2 years; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Suspended imposition of sentence; $96.50; Jail sentence of 45 days with 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by indictment.
Whitney K. Driver, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Alan Heyl, Akron, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jimmy Dean Goglin, Tyndall; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Michael W. West, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Eric William Thomas, Boyden, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $236.50.
Traun Cook, Senior, 808 Picotte #1, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 1 day credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Myra Gene Zeigler, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry Sayler, 710 Eagle Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jaime Alvarez, 714 Capitol, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Emilee Spangler, 703 Deer Blvd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Kerra Meeker, 609 W. 4th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.