PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting nominations for South Dakota’s “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program.
South Dakota has dedicated 29 bridges honoring 32 heroes since 2019. To learn more about the program and to view stories on bridge honorees, visit the Bridge Dedications page on the SDDVA website.
In 2023, South Dakota will dedicate 12 more state bridges in honor of fallen heroes that died while serving in combat or were classified as missing in action. More than 3,000 South Dakotans have made the ultimate sacrifice. To view the list of South Dakota casualties by county, visit the SDDVA page listing South Dakota War Casualties by County.
Naming South Dakota bridges in memory of our fallen gives us an opportunity for remembrance, reflection, and respect — honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to this nation. They cherished liberty and loved freedom enough to lay down their lives to preserve our way of life.
Nominations are due by April 1 to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs with all supporting documentation attached. The simple, online form is available on the Bridge Dedications page on the SDDVA website.
Nominators are encouraged to indicate their preferred state bridge site for their respective hero.
