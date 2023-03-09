PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is accepting nominations for South Dakota’s “Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication” program.

South Dakota has dedicated 29 bridges honoring 32 heroes since 2019. To learn more about the program and to view stories on bridge honorees, visit the Bridge Dedications page on the SDDVA website.

