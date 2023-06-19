100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 20, 1923
• Advertising for bids was commenced today by the Yankton Park Board for the construction of a concrete swimming pool, which it is proposed to place in a central place in the city, and these are to be opened at a meeting of the board on Monday evening, July 2. Decision to do this was made at a meeting of the board held last night in the Chamber of Commerce rooms. If satisfactory bids are received, it is the intention of the board to let a contract at once and proceed with the work this summer.
• The Yankton Chamber of Commerce will pay a reward of $10 for evidence sufficient to convict any person or persons of stealing any part of the fence, buildings or equipment of the Yankton baseball park.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 20, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 20, 1973
• Yankton Fire Chief Pat Smith late Tuesday morning had his first “rescue call” since taking over as chief several months ago. The fire chief helped a toddler at 300 E. 21st get unstuck from a pool table. Smith said that the boy had stuck his arm up the ball return in a coin-operated type pool table — and some balls being returned jammed the arm in place.
• This summer, under the sponsorship of the Sertoma Club and with the cooperation of the city of Yankton and countless volunteers, over 300 Yankton boys age nine through 15 are participating in an ambitious Little League baseball program. Darold Loecker, president of the Little League effort, says the response from parents and other interested persons has been phenomenal, with over 1,000 spectators spread out over the five diamonds on each of the three game nights so far and nearly 100 non-Sertoma members helping with the program in a volunteer capacity.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 20, 1998
• A flight team from the United States and United Kingdom announced plans Friday for a nonstop, manned balloon flight around the world. The project is called Spirit of Peace and, if successful, would be the first manned nonstop circumnavigation of the globe by balloon. Jacques Soukup, a native of Tyndall, will be pilot in command.
• The clouds parted and the sun shown through — Mother Nature must be Czech. Tabor’s 50th annual Czech Days celebration kicked off Friday to ideal weather conditions, drawing even more people out for the event. Czech Days committee member Suzi Showers said they are expecting a larger than normal crowd for the 50th anniversary. In past years, the small town of Tabor has swelled to more than 10,000 for the event.
