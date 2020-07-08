Back On Track

Yankton’s Summit Activities Center (SAC) canceled most of its summer programs because of the coronavirus, but the few activities that could be held safely outdoors kicked off this week.
This summer, there are four programs run by the City of Yankton being held outdoors, Brittany Orr, Recreation Manager for the City of Yankton’s Department of Parks & Recreation, told the Press & Dakotan.
Those programs include: children’s theater at the Riverside Park amphitheater; tennis and track and field at Yankton High School; and a Spanish language class at the wooden shelter at Memorial Park.
Because of the continued presence of novel coronavirus in Yankton, restrictions are in place to keep participants safe, she said.
“The Centers For Disease Control (CDC) have tons of guidelines for youth programming and youth sports,” Orr said. “Based on CDC guidelines, assessing the risks, there’s 10 or 12 different things that you would have to assess, for example, the age of the kids.”
Older children would understand how to social distance and would be less likely to share a water bottle, while younger children might require more supervision, she said.
“It is hard for the younger kids to understand to stay away (from each other),” Orr said. “It’s hard when you have siblings (in a class) and you’re trying to get them to stay away from each other — even though they don’t usually have to — so that the other kids don’t say, ‘Oh, they’re standing close, I can stand close.’”
Other considerations in the CDC guidelines to consider while assessing risk for various activities include:
• Physical closeness of participants;
• Length of time that participants are close to each other or to staff;
• The amount of necessary touching of shared equipment and gear.
“We are providing all instructors with masks, cleaning materials, wipes, sanitizer and gloves,” Orr said. “All instructors have been asked to stay at least six feet away from people and masks are required if they need to come within six feet of any participant.”
Instructors are responsible for sanitizing equipment before and after classes and sanitizing participants’ hands when they arrive. Parents are being asked to keep sick children home, and participants are asked to social distance.
“We are telling people no handshakes, high-fives, fist bumps or hugs,” Orr said. “Instructors are working with participants to make sure that they’re keeping distance. That is somewhat challenging with some of the lower-aged kids that don’t remember to stay apart or don’t know what six feet looks like.”
Also, participants are asked to wait in their vehicles until just before their activity is set to begin and not congregate afterwards, she said.
“Our instructors have been notified that they need to plan all activities where there’s not any sharing of equipment,” Orr said. “For example, in track and field we’re not going to be doing relay handoffs with a baton. We’re going to be saying, ‘Once you get to this line, you yell at your relay person to go.’ Is it as accurate as far as the relay goes as if you were having a baton? No, but that’s the safest way to do it.”
In the softball toss, each player must have their own ball, and the instructor will have to sanitize all of them before they get put away.
To cut down on the chore of sanitizing, tennis players are being asked, if possible, to provide their own rackets, she said, and classes have been limited to five students per each of the two instructors.
Also, if it rains, activities will not be moved inside, but will instead be canceled.
Initial feedback has been good, she said.
“I think there’s been such a lack of programming and (other) things going on,” Orr said. “The instructors have said that the kids expressed excitement and are enjoying getting back into some type of programming, even though it’s super limited.”
Note: There are three outside agencies offering activities through SAC. Those agencies have each developed their own COVID-19-related safety protocols, which are not outlined here. For more information, contact SAC.
