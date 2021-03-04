South Dakota reported 232 COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,896. No new deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases in the state rose to 2,032, the first time the statistic has been above 2,000 cases since Feb. 19.
Locally, Yankton County reported six new COVID cases and two new recoveries, lifting the number of active cases to 37.
Other area counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+2), Clay (+2), Turner (+3) and Union (+3) counties in South Dakota, and Cedar County (+4) in Nebraska.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services reported 60 new COVID cases and one new death, raising the state toll to 2,092.
