Arson Suspect Receives New Counsel

LAKE ANDES — After an abrupt change in legal counsel which his previous defense attorney requested, a Chamberlain man has waived his preliminary hearing on charges he set last month’s fire destroying a Lake Andes women’s center.
Donovan Sully appeared Tuesday in court at the Charles Mix County Courthouse, scheduled for a preliminary hearing. He waived the hearing and will now appear Jan. 19 for arraignment before Judge Bruce Anderson.
Sully faces one count of first-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; one count of intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000, a Class 4 felony; and three counts of reckless burning or exploding, a Class 4 felony.
He faces five counts, including first-degree arson, for allegedly setting multiple fires Dec. 20 around Lake Andes. One destroyed the Native American Women’s Health Education Resource Center at 809 High Street.
The resource center included the food pantry, radio station KDKO-FM, cultural preservation programs and administrative offices, according to CEO Charon Asetoyer. The center’s officials intended to get the radio station back on the air as soon as possible and to find temporary facilities for the other displaced programs, she said.
During Tuesday’s status hearing, Sully was represented by defense attorney Brad Kerner of Armour. Judge Donna Bucher made the assignment after granting Lake Andes attorney Tim Whalen’s request to withdraw as Sully’s court-appointed attorney.
Whalen outlined his reasons for his request in a Dec. 29 email to Bucher, part of court records.
“I have known Donovan since he was 7 years old. I tried to help him out throughout his youth, but my efforts were to no avail,” Whalen said. “Since my appointment, he has called my office and left a message that I was fired. He then retracted his comment but refused to listen to me on the phone yesterday when I tried to explain his rights to him and the purpose of a POA and then hung up the phone on me.”
In addition, Sully unleashed a tirade against Whalen’s secretary, the attorney said.
“He told my secretary this morning that he knows it all and only needs an attorney to appear in court with him so he can make his own arguments,” Whalen said. “When he talked to my secretary, he was verbally abusive and today called her a ‘bitch’ and hung up on her. I went to the (Charles Mix County) jail and chewed his butt good.”
Also, Sully created fear in the secretary, Whalen said.
“In addition, one of the fires was fairly close to my secretary’s home and she is concerned, that since Donovan knows her, he may seek retribution against her or try to burn her house,” the attorney said. “Under these circumstances, I prefer not to represent Donovan.”
Bucher ruled the email was adequate for his request and no formal motion was necessary. She then appointed a replacement defense counsel.
WITNESS ACCOUNTS
Court records include a narrative by Charles Mix County deputy sheriffs, Cydney Porter and Damon Griffith.
In her primary narrative, Porter responded around 4 a.m. to Alyssa Hubbeling’s 911 call reporting the resource center was on fire.
“I observed flames on the west side of the building (which) was on fire and visible flames were coming out of the roof. The flames spread through the structure and were visible from every side of the structure,” the deputy said, noting pictures were taken of the scene.
Griffith provided a supplemental narrative with his report.
“When I arrived, I saw the west side of the structure fully engulfed in flames,” he said. “Flames were also exiting out the roof on both the east and west sides. The fire department arrived and began extinguishing the fire.”
Griffith left the scene after about an hour and returned to the sheriff’s office. While he was at the office, Lake Andes Fire Chief Rod Bergin contacted dispatch and requested a deputy at the fire scene to talk to some individuals, and Griffith arrived on the scene.
“Bergin stated that two girls had some information regarding the fire,” the deputy said. “Bergin stated he believed the fire was arson, and he had contacted the State Fire Marshall to investigate.”
Griffith spoke separately to Hubbeling and Kade Daughterty at the scene. He spoke with Hubbeling first, as she was the reporting party for the fire.
Hubbeling reported hanging out at Daughterty’s house, and they went outside because it was hot in the house. While outside, a man walked by the house on High Street and was headed toward the Resource Center. He was wearing all black and a black ski mask with only his eyes visible.
She reported that the man “was walking weird, like he was trying to hold something in his pants.”
The two girls went back inside the house, coming back outside a half-hour later when they heard a “hissing” from the direction of the Resource Center. The girls ran down the alley toward the center, where flames were coming out of the roof and the wall. At that point, Hubbeling called 911 on Daughterty’s phone, adding she didn’t recognize the man but had seen him walking in town before.
Daughterty agreed mostly with the narrative but said she couldn’t tell if the man’s eyes were visible because he had his hood up.
SULLY’S ACCOUNT
At approximately 6:30 a.m., Griffith was leaving the sheriff’s office to end his shift when jail staff said a man wanted to speak to a deputy. Griffith said he recognized the man as Donovan Sully from previous dealings.
“I asked Sully what was going on, and Sully started crying and stated ‘I think I started a fire,’” Griffith said in court records.
After being informed of his Miranda rights, Sully agreed to speak with the deputy. In describing that day’s events, Sully said he went from Wagner to Fort Randall Casino near Pickstown to a Lake Andes man’s apartment, where he became angry when the resident wouldn’t answer the door to help him.
At that point, Sully said he blacked out. When he regained consciousness, he was lying next to a gas container at a different residence. He described himself as holding the gas container in his hand, wearing rubber gloves and with wet hands. He then noticed a fire in a trash can, put the fire out and kicked leaves on it. He heard sirens and ran to the grain bins in town, where he climbed a grain bin and saw the fire.
Sully told authorities he got the gas container from a car whose back door was unlocked but stuck, so he pried the door open with his hands to get the gas can.
During the interview, Sully asked if he could take off his coveralls, and Griffith noticed the man’s clothing matched the description given by the two girls.
After the interview, Griffith proceeded to the residence at First Avenue and High Street that Sully had described. The deputy found the burned leaf pile, gas can and spout, and black rubber gloves by a metal shed near the alley. All items were photographed and seized as evidence.
Griffith returned to the sheriff’s office and spoke with Sully, who was advised of his Miranda rights and said he was willing to speak with the deputy. After the two men reviewed the information from the previous interview, Griffith said he would need to contact Sully’s probation agent, as Sully had earlier said he was absconding.
At that point, Sully said “I am starting to remember what happened when I was blacked out.” He then described the sequence of events following his stop at the Lake Andes apartment where the resident didn’t help him.
Sully said he went to the resource center, sat there for an hour, and stuffed an old pair of black Converse shoes with paper and started them on fire. He put the shoe between the screen door and inside door on the west side of the resource center.
He then went to the building’s east side and tried to start leaves on fire by the stairwell. He left the site and went to a house on 755 Lake Street, where he started a trash can on fire, hoping it would burn down the resident’s shed. He walked to the park, prayed and continued west on Main Avenue where he lit his dictionary on fire at the pool, trying to burn the building and fence on the southeast corner.
Sully said he continued walking to a site on North Fifth Street where he lit leaves on fire by a propane tank, then walked to a burned-up house on North Fourth Avenue where he tried to light more on fire in the house.
At that point, he obtained the gas can from a car and then went into the White Swan housing laundry and found coveralls. He put them on and walked to Fourth Avenue and Church Street, where he stabbed a tire on a car. He went to a house at First Avenue and High Street where he went to the shed and tried to start twigs on fire three times.
Sully threw the gas can down and looked across the street to a residence that he was going to start on fire but knew there were children inside. He stabbed a tire, checked on a previous fire that had gone out and walked to the Gus Stop. He went by the jail and back to the apartment where he had sought assistance. He knocked again, and the resident didn’t answer the door.
At that point, Sully said he walked back to the jail, threw his knife against the fence because he didn’t want to take it into the facility and then went inside to ask for a deputy.
CHECKING THE FACTS
Griffith and Chief Deputy Derik Rolston left to verify Sully’s information. They went to the resource center, where they spoke with Bergin and the state fire marshal.
“It was determined the fire started on the west side at the doorway, the same location Sully placed his burning shoes,” Griffith said.
The two deputies continued their visits to other sites, including locating an orange folding knife on the groun near the jail’s fence. Sully said the knife was orange.
Every part of Sully’s statements was verified, with the exception of anything burned at one residence, Griffith said.
Sully was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, reckless burning and intentional damage to property. He completed a preliminary breath test at 8:45 p.m., which resulted in a digital reading of .000.
Sully was turned over to the custody of jail staff.
First-degree arson, a Class 2 felony; carries a maximum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and $50,000 fine. Intentional damage to property valued at $5,000-100,000 and reckless burning or exploding are both a Class 4 felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.
