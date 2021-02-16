PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre is seeking nominations for the annual Governor’s Awards for History and two positions on its board of trustees.
The Governor’s Awards include recognition for individuals, organizations, and a K-12 History Teacher of the Year.
People interested in making a nomination should visit www.history.sd.gov or contact State Historical Society awards coordinator Jeff Mammenga at Jeff.Mammenga@state.sd.us or 605-773-6000 to receive the nomination form. The nomination forms are due back to the society by Feb. 22. The nominations will be reviewed by a subcommittee of the society’s board of trustees and the winners will be announced during the society’s annual history conference on April 23-24.
“We encourage people who know individuals, organizations, or teachers who have excelled at preserving South Dakota history to nominate them for the awards,” said Benjamin F. Jones, state historian and director of the State Historical society. “Nominees need not be members of the State Historical Society. And we have both professional and non-professional categories for individuals and organizations.”
Extraordinary individuals could be considered for the Robinson Award, the society’s highest honor, recognizing a lifetime of preserving state history. The Robinson is not awarded every year.
The Schell Award, selected by a separate panel of judges, is given to the author of the best article in the previous year’s volume of “South Dakota History,” the society’s award-winning quarterly journal.
Nominations are also being sought for two members of the society’s board of trustees — a member at-large and the professional architectural historian. These nominees must be members of the State Historical Society. The incumbents in those positions are Peggy Sanders of Oral (at-large) and Rolene Schliesman of Wilmot (professional archaeologist).
Trustee nomination forms are also available via the avenues listed above. They are due back to the society by Feb. 26. The three-year trustee positions are voted on by members of the society. The winners are announced at the history conference.
This year’s history conference is virtual. Registration information will be available online at the society’s website later this month.
Call 605-773-6000 with questions on either the Governor’s Awards or the board of trustees openings.
